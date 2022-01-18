AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

