Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.53 and a 200-day moving average of $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Truist started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.48.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.