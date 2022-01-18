Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 985 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $22,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.23.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

