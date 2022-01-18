IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iStar by 1,710.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 334,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 104,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,671,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STAR opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

