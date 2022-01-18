Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 83,854 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,854 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.57% of Alcoa worth $52,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $406,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Shares of AA stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.