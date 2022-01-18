Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,209 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SVB Financial Group worth $31,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $704.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $435.77 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $707.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.10.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

