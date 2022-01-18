Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,041,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.52.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

