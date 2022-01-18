17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($9.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.56) by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

YQ stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $79.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 11,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.