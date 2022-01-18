17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($9.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.56) by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.
YQ stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $79.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.
