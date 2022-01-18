Analysts Set McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Target Price at $26.80

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 713.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,301,000 after buying an additional 1,638,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 12,793.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after buying an additional 1,447,420 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. McAfee has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.15.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

