Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MTEX stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $39.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mannatech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mannatech by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

