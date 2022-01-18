Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Decreases By 46.9%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NUWE opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

