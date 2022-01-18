Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,900 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the December 15th total of 972,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 73.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period.

