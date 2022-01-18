Woodcoin (LOG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $99,426.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $466,195.84 and $99,426.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.20 or 0.07555345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.00338517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.23 or 0.00906271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00076617 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.32 or 0.00487161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00259283 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

