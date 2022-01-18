Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,780 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,780 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RVLV opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $266,720.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

