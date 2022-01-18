-$0.15 EPS Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $44.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock worth $20,480,452. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

