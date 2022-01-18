Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,036 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of NorthWestern worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NWE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.