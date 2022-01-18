Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,085 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $53,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,140,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

NYSE LH opened at $276.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.85 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

