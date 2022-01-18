Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,583 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hyliion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hyliion by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Hyliion stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $913.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 and have sold 950,792 shares valued at $7,350,092. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

