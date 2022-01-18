Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 60.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 41.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 206.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 10.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Big Lots stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

