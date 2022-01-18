Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after buying an additional 312,579 shares in the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMP stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.