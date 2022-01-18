Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 170.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 179.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.