Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Twilio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $215.16 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

