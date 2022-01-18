Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 173,425 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 776,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 256,517 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

