Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $262.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $265.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

