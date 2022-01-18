Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. reduced their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.01.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390,015 shares of company stock valued at $75,561,772.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

