Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $51,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 783,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $32,709,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

