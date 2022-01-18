Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Exelixis by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

