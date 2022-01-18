DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1,511.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,344,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after acquiring an additional 172,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

