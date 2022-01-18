Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $276,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 24.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period.

VOYA stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $74.58. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

