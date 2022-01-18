Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 21.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Lincoln National by 93.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

