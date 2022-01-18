VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,825,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 213.0% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after buying an additional 784,938 shares during the period.

