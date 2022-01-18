VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,825,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Shares of ANGL opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
