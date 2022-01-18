AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 673,600 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ASLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. AerSale has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerSale by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 595,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AerSale by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AerSale by 3,808.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

