Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Auddia by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Auddia stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Auddia has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

