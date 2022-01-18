Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Seeyond lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

