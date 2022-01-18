Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $556.05 million, a P/E ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth $253,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.