Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €120.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €120.00 ($136.36) price target by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.67 ($118.94).

Shares of KGX opened at €91.38 ($103.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €97.12 and a 200 day moving average of €91.29. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

