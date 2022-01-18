Baader Bank Analysts Give Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) a €68.00 Price Target

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) received a €68.00 ($77.27) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.80 ($83.86).

FIE opened at €55.45 ($63.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.93. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a one year high of €77.50 ($88.07).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

