USDK Trading Down 0% This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.58 million and approximately $122.72 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00059386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.29 or 0.07534003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,798.04 or 1.00151863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066957 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007598 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

