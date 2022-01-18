Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

