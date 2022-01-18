Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded at HSBC

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

