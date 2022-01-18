Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded at HSBC

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

