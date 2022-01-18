Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of XTL stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.87.

