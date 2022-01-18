5,000 Shares in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $5,262,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,305,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 533,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BCYP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCYP opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

