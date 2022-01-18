Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 523 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in M.D.C. by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

