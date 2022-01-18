King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of CommScope worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,388,000 after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 463,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 937,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CommScope stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

