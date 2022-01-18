Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 192.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Dover by 181.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 561.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 85,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.79. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

