Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 162.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,045 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cerus were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,500. 6.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.