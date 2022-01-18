California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $125,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 393.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $291.35 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.39 and its 200-day moving average is $286.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

