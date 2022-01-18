California Public Employees Retirement System Has $117.69 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 25,459 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of NXP Semiconductors worth $117,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $225.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $156.02 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.