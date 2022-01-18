Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,301 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $131,004,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

