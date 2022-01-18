YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in YETI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in YETI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in YETI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in YETI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

NYSE:YETI opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,411,164. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

